Who is Daniel Dubois? Anthony Joshua’s opponent and IBF heavyweight champion

Anthony Joshua will challenge Daniel Dubois for the IBF heavyweight title on Saturday, with the Britons clashing at Wembley Stadium. But for the uninitiated, who is Dubois?

The 26-year-old won the interim IBF belt by stopping Filip Hrgovic in June, before being upgraded to official champion when Oleksandr Usyk vacated the regular title. Now “Dynamite” defends the gold against former sparring partner Joshua, 34, in one of his toughest tests yet.

But Dubois will enter Wembley on the back of two major wins; prior to his eighth-round stoppage of Hrgovic, he scored a TKO of Jarrell Miller in the final seconds of their brutal battle in December.

With those wins, Dubois bounced back from a stoppage loss to Usyk in 2022. On that night in Poland, Dubois thought he had beaten the Ukrainian with a body shot, only for the punch to be ruled a low blow. Later in the fight, Usyk stopped Dubois with a jab.

The manner of that loss led to criticism of Dubois, who also came under fire in 2020, in his only other professional loss. On that occasion, against Joe Joyce, Dubois was also stopped by a jab – taking a knee and failing to beat the referee’s count. It was later revealed that the young Briton had sustained a fractured eye socket.

Dubois showed further vulnerability in 2022, when he hit the canvas three times in the first round against Kevin Lerena, before winning via TKO in round three. Dubois did, however, appear to be battling an injury in that fight.

Overall, Dubois’s pro record stands at 21-2 (20 knockout wins). Below is all you need to know about his clash with Joshua, who threatened to “put a chair across” his compatriot’s face in June.

When is the fight?

Anthony Joshua (left) and Daniel Dubois face off at a press conference in June (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

Joshua vs Dubois will take place on Saturday 21 September at Wembley Stadium in London.

The first fight is likely to begin at 6pm BST (10am PT / 12pm CT / 1pm ET), with main-event ring walks expected at around 11pm BST (3pm PT / 5pm CT / 6pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The fight will air live on DAZN worldwide, including in the UK and US. The pay-per-view is priced at £19.99, and you can purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.

New subscribers who buy the pay-per-view and sign up to a Monthly Flex Offer will receive a seven-day free trial; those who choose the Instalment Offer will get one month free; and those picking the Annual Offer will receive a 15 per cent discount.

DAZN has apps available for all of the following platforms: Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire Tablet, Android Phone & Tablet, iPhone & iPad, Android TV, LG, Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, SmartCast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Roku.

In the UK, Joshua vs Dubois will also air live on Sky Sports Box Office for £19.95, and on TNT Sports Box Office for £19.99. The TNT pay-per-view can be watched on discovery+, EE TV and Prime Video.

Odds

Daniel Dubois after stopping Filip Hrgovic in June ( Getty Images )

Joshua – 2/9

Dubois – 10/3

Draw – 18/1

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion)

Daniel Dubois (C) vs Anthony Joshua (IBF heavyweight title)

Tyler Denny (C) vs Hamzah Sheeraz (European middleweight title)

Anthony Cacace (C) vs Josh Warrington (super-featherweight)

Joshua Buatsi vs Willy Hutchinson (WBO interim light-heavyweight title)

Josh Kelly vs Ishmael Davis (middleweight)

Mark Chamberlain vs Josh Padley (lightweight)