Conor Benn to pay homage to father with fight kit for Chris Eubank Jr rematch

British boxer Conor Benn is set to make a striking entrance for his highly anticipated bout against Chris Eubank Jr, unveiling a bespoke fight kit that merges high fashion with sporting heritage.

The unique ensemble, designed by Bespoke Boxing in collaboration with heritage sports brand Everlast and luxury fashion house Palm Angels, will debut at Wembley on Saturday, November 15.

Benn, 29, stands out as one of the first boxers to embrace luxury fight wear, with his entire outfit meticulously crafted from printed paillettes.

The kit's deep royal blue and pure white palette serves as a direct homage to the colours worn by his father, Nigel Benn, during his legendary clashes with Chris Eubank Sr in the 1990s.

This design choice symbolically revives the iconic rivalry through the next generation.

Further visual details include the distinctive curved Palm Angels logo arcing across the back, while flame motifs ascend from the hem, serving as a powerful metaphor for the intensity and focus required before battle.

Conor Benn has launched a limited edition boxing kit for his rematch with Chris Eubank Jr (Everlast/Palm Angels/PA)

For Benn, the creative process behind the kit has been deeply personal. He stated: "I’ve had the idea for this white and blue kit for some time. It’s a nod to my dad’s second fight with Eubank Sr, a mark of respect that means everything to me.

“Boxing and fashion go hand in hand – how you present yourself is part of your identity. I’m meticulous about every detail, from my training to my team to the partners I work with. Every element matters because when the moment comes, it all adds up to how you perform."

Alberto Furlan, head of design at Palm Angels, elaborated on the vision for the attire.

He commented: "I wanted this kit to feel like armour – something that carries both history and attitude. It’s about turning a fight into a moment of style and legacy. Boxing is ritualistic, almost ceremonial. We wanted to honour that while pushing it somewhere new."

Beyond the ring, the collaboration extends to a limited-edition capsule collection, available from November 14.

This line features two T-shirts, a hoodie, and boxing gloves, all echoing Benn’s fight-night design and adorned with the flame-lit Everlast logo.

These exclusive pieces will be available through Flannels, everlast.com, and palmangels.com.