Conor Benn gets wish granted for smaller ring to guarantee ‘tear-up’ with Chris Eubank Jr

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conor Benn has had his demand of fighting Chris Eubank Jr in a smaller ring granted to guarantee of a ‘tear-up’ between the two born-rivals.

Benn and Eubank Jr will square off in a much-anticipated British boxing showdown on Saturday night, more than thirty years on from when their legendary fathers, Nigel and Chris Sr, settled their own bitter in-ring grudge.

Benn, 28, comes up two weight divisions to fight Eubank Jr and fulfil his destiny of facing the son of his father’s greatest rival, sacrificing the comfort of his preferred class of welterweight.

But after bowing to the requests of natural middleweight Eubank Jr, 35, over that specific issue, Benn has had a wish of his own accepted after demanding an 18-foot ring for the fight, which is smaller than standard.

With Benn backing his power, he wants to restrict Eubank Jr’s movement by chipping away at space and trapping his opponent within reach, forcing him to go for punch-for-punch in the squared circle.

"The only thing I asked for in my contract was an 18-foot ring," Benn told Sky Sports.

"Coming in there to steamroll him? Of course I am. You think I'm coming in there to muck about? That’s just how I am.

"If you think you're faster than me, prove it. You think you're stronger than me, prove it. You think you're smarter than me, prove it. Come meet me in the middle."

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will stand off in the ring on Saturday ( Getty Images )

Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn echoed the bruiser’s sentiment that a smaller ring should allow for a more action-packed fight, but has admitted that it could also play nicely into Eubank Jr’s hands as well.

"It'll be a nice small ring to have a tear-up in,” Hearn added. “It might suit Eubank. He may decide to stand and have a shootout.

“Conor can box, by the way, he's got great legs and his movement's very good. It's not like he just comes forward. That's the thing that I think will give Eubank fits, is Conor's movement, the way he dips down, comes in.

"It's horrible. Stuck against the ropes, boom, boom, it's the speed of it. There are very few fighters that are as sharp as Conor Benn early in a fight like that. Conor tries to end the fight in the first round, that's why he's so exciting.

"Eubank is not one of those fighters that starts fast out of the gate. Look at the Liam Smith fight, it's a cracking example. If he decides to stand and trade, it's all over in three rounds, one way or the other. It will be the British Hagler-Hearns. That's what it'll be."