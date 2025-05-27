Claressa Shields to return on 26 July against Lani Daniels

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Claressa Shields returns to the ring on 26 July in Detroit in a card to be broadcast on DAZN.

Shields made the announcement on her Instagram page, saying that she will be fighting Lani Daniels for the female version of the heavyweight championship . The fight will take place at the 22,000-seat Little Caesars Arena in the city’s Midtown district.

In a note accompanying the Instagram post, Shields wrote: “I’m excited for this one!!!! Summer fights are always the best!!!!! Whoop that trick will be in full affect!”

She went on to say that tickets will be released on Friday. The fight is scheduled to be for the IBF, WBC, WBF, and WBO heavyweight titles.

Shields, 16-0 (3), will take on the New Zealand fighter Daniels, 11-2 (1), in a ten-round fight with two-minute rounds. Undisputed heavyweight champion Daniels comes into the bout on a seven-fight winning streak but has been defeated twice on points, once unanimously and once by split decision, by Geovana Peres. Both of those fights took place in Auckland.

The undefeated Shields will be making the second defence of her titles after wins in July and February over Vaness Lepage-Joanisse and Danielle Perkins. Since turning professional in 2016, Shields has won world titles from light-middleweight to heavyweight.

Daniels, for her part, also posted yesterday about the fight.

She wrote on her official Facebook page: “8th May 2003, my brother Tukaha lost his fight to Leukaemia. Fast forward 21 years 11 months and 18 days today. It has been announced I will be fighting the Greatest Woman of all time [in] Claressa Shields. Our stars have aligned. Not bad for a Māori girl from Pipiwai who only started back boxing a few years back to lose some weight and fit her fight shorts again.”

She added: “Thank you to everyone who has supported my journey.”

