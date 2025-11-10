Chris Eubank Jr gives fresh update on rekindled relationship with father

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Eubank Jr has revealed that he and his father are still working on their relationship, having reunited in April on the night that Jr beat Conor Benn.

Eubank Sr arrived at the 11th hour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to support his son, in a shocking moment that followed Sr’s criticism of the much-hyped grudge match with Benn – a fight that took place more than 30 years after Sr’s second and final fight with Benn’s father Nigel.

Eubank Jr, 36, beat Conor Benn, 29, on points in a thrilling contest, and the British rivals will return to Tottenham this weekend for a huge rematch. The younger Eubank has said his father will again be present, while admitting that they are still working on their relationship.

“It’s not been easy,” Eubank Jr told the Daily Mail. “It’s not an overnight thing. People might think: ‘Well, he came to the fight and now they’re all lovey again.’ No, it’s not that.

“We are still working to try and get back to how things were many, many years ago, when we didn’t have these issues. But I’m confident that we’ll get there eventually. He will be at my next fight, though, supporting me, and that’s very important to me.

“It meant a lot [for him to be present in April]. It shows the improvement and the building that we are doing as a family. Sitting down, sharing a meal, talking about old times. It’s nice.

open image in gallery Chris Eubank Sr raises his victorious son aloft in April ( PA Wire )

“You know, it’s never too late for all the people watching out there. If you’ve had your differences, if you’ve fallen out with your family or your loved ones, it doesn’t matter how bleak things may look. There’s always a chance to reconcile and unite, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Eubank Jr insisted, however, that he is trying to keep family and business separate. Eubank Sr was once an advisor to his son, but that is no longer a role that is needed, according to Eubank Jr.

open image in gallery Eubank Jr (right) outpointed Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where they will clash again on Saturday ( Getty Images )

“We’ve not spoken too much about the tactics of the [rematch],” Eubank Jr said. “He’s not involved in my training anymore and won’t be involved in my training for the rematch. But the father-and-son relationship is obviously still there, and we’re still trying to build it. For many, many years, it was non-existent, but it’s there now and it’s important to keep those roles defined.

“That’s what I’ve wanted for many years, to separate the sport from the father-and-son relationship. It’s been very hard for him, but it’s one of those things that has to be done. I’ve done so much now of my own accord, it’s never going to revert back to the days when I was like: ‘What do I do, dad? How shall I fight? What should I say? What shall I do with the money?’ Those days are gone.”