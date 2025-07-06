Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jack Catterall secures strange win over Harlem Eubank after suffering gruesome cut

The fight was stopped in round seven, much to the chagrin of Eubank – the nephew of Chris Eubank

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Editor
Sunday 06 July 2025 05:54 EDT
Comments
Jack Catterall challenges 'boring' reputation before Arnold Barboza Jr fight

Jack Catterall was awarded a technical decision victory over Harlem Eubank on Saturday, as he led on the scorecards when a nasty cut forced the end of the fight – his own cut, no less.

Catterall, fighting Eubank at Manchester’s AO Arena, led 69-65, 69-66, 69-66 when the bout was halted due to a severe cut over the Chorley boxer’s right eye.

The action was halted in round seven, much to the chagrin of Eubank – the nephew of British boxing icon Chris Eubank – who made clear his frustration after the bout.

“His corner was told he couldn’t continue,” Eubank, 31, told reporters after the bout, which marked Catterall’s welterweight debut. “It was nothing to do with me, and that was a fake narrative live on the commentary.

Recommended

“There were so-called independent commentators in his dressing room before the fight and coaching him ringside,” Eubank alleged. “I’ve not experienced something like that.”

When asked to put a name to the accusation, Eubank said: “[Former champion] Carl Frampton. You know, I was a fan of this guy. I feel like I’ve been done dirty this evening.

Jack Catterall receiving treatment to a cut over his eye
Jack Catterall receiving treatment to a cut over his eye (Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

“I was carrying out the gameplan to a T, and that is to make him miss and to make him pay late. And if you watch my championship fights, when I take out my opponents, that is exactly how I execute a gameplan.

“And the referee took that away from me tonight in not letting Jack Catterall continue.”

Saturday’s result marked a first professional defeat for Eubank, while 32-year-old Catterall bounced back from his narrow loss to Arnold Barboza Jr from February.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in