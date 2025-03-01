Veteran US boxer Carson Jones dies aged 38
Jones, who reached No 4 in the IBF welterweight world rankings, had suffered complications after surgery
American boxer Carson Jones, who twice fought Britain’s Kell Brook in a long and successful career, has died aged 38.
Jones, who won 44 of his 65 professional fights, was a champion at USBA welterweight, NABA light-middleweight, WBC Continental Americas light-middleweight and NABA USA light-middleweight. He reached No 4 in the world in the IBF’s welterweight rankings.
He stepped away from the ring in 2023, and recently suffered complications from surgery on his oesophagus.
A week ago the former IBF super middleweight world champion Caleb Truax posted on X: “Boxing community: We need some prayers for former world title challenger Carson Jones. He had complications during a surgical procedure and my friend can use all the good vibes he can get.”
Truax then posted on Saturday: “Rest in paradise to my man. #boxing lost a good one, too early.”
Jones narrowly lost to Brook, the former welterweight world champion, on points at Sheffield Arena in 2012, but fought gamely and earned a draw from one of the judges.
He then lost by stoppage in their rematch a year later in Hull, getting counted out in the eighth round after being knocked down in the second.
Referee Mark Lyson posted: “Very sad to hear the news about the passing of Carson Jones at just 38. RIP Champ.”
