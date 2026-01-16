Canelo Alvarez’s next fight confirmed with ‘Mexico against the world’ card
Alvarez will return to the ring nearly a year to the day since being stunned by Terence Crawford in Las Vegas
Canelo Alvarez has penned in a return to the ring for September in Riyadh as he headlines a card sold as “Mexico against the world”.
Alvarez’s opponent for the bout on 12 September is yet to be confirmed but Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh has said that he will fight for a world title, almost one year to the day since being stunned by Terence Crawford for the undisputed super-middleweight crown.
The event will take place on the Saturday before Mexican Independence Day and will pit a team headed by Alvarez against fighters from the rest of the world.
“The 12th of September, a big, big, big fight, and this will be the first card for Canelo Promotions,” Alalshikh said.
“It will be named ‘Mexico against the world’. All the fighters from the team of Canelo against the world. And (Alvarez) in the main event (for) a world title, and it will be a surprise in Saudi Arabia.”
While details surrounding Alvarez’s fight beyond date and location remain unknown, the 35-year-old could opt to go back in for one of super-middleweight titles, with all four of the belts fragmenting following Crawford’s retirement.
Only the WBA chose to upgrade their highest rated contender, Jose Armando Resendiz, to full champion, leaving the WBC, WBO and IBF belts vacant.
Alvarez previously rejected the chance to fight for the IBF crown against Osleys Iglesias as he continued his recovery from elbow surgery, though he could return to that title picture come September.
Briton Hamza Sheeraz has meanwhile been floated as a potential opponent for Alvarez and will surely be in the running for the event if he gets his hands on gold, with the 26-year-old having the choice of going after either the WBA or WBO belts.
