Where does Cacace vs Wood fit into the super featherweight landscape?

Anthony Cacace and Leigh Wood return to the ring on Saturday at the Nottingham Arena for a super featherweight showdown, live on DAZN.

This will be Wood’s first fight at super featherweight after struggling for some time to make the 126lbs limit.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old Cacace recently vacated his IBF belt. He believes fighting Wood instead of the mandatory for his former title, Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez will be beneficial for his future in the sport.

‘The Apache’ told BBC Sport: “I feel like it’s a better decision to vacate for my future to create a legacy in this sport, and for my name to be remembered for big fights.”

Whatever outcome arises from this weekend’s bout in Nottingham will grossly impact the careers of both former champions.

The IBO title

Cacace acquired the IBO belt in 2022, and it will be on the line against Wood, but due to the relationship between the IBO and the ‘big four’ organisations, it will have little to no bearing on the ability of the winner to unify with other belts.

The IBO are excluded from the agreement between WBA, WBO, IBF and WBC that a champion from the ‘big four’ can bypass the rankings in order to unify the titles.

Rankings

Cacace is ranked as the number three super featherweight by The Ring behind O’Shaquie Foster and Emmanuel Navarette. He also holds the minor IBO title, so a victory against a former featherweight title holder in Wood will position Cacace as a world-level contender and potentially open up an opportunity for him to eventually challenge again forhis former IBF title.

Cacace told Boxing Scene: “It’s the big fights now, but, you know, the winner of me and Wood – which will be myself – will box for a world title. I don’t know [who it will be against yet], but you’ll find out pretty soon.”

It is a different story for Wood. After over eighteen months out of the ring, he may not have any rankings in his new division, but he carries the status of his former WBA featherweight title. A win against the former IBF champion may pave the way for a shot at a world title or a favourable ranking.

The 130 lbs division is headed by three champions: O’Shaquie Foster (WBC), Emmanuel Navarrete (WBO) and Lamont Roach (WBA).

Foster (29-3) recaptured his world title at the end of the 2024, beating Robson Conceicao by split decision in a rematch.

Navarette (39-2-1) beat Oscar Valdez to claim the WBO title in December last year, knocking out the Mexican in the sixth round. He is set to defend his title against Charly Suarez on the same night Wood and Cacace will fight.

In his last fight, Roach (25-1-2), moved up to the lightweight division to challenge for Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ WBA title, but the fight ended a draw. A rematch is rumoured. In the super featherweight division, Roach beat Hector Luis Garcia to become WBA champion in 2023.

Against this backdrop, a win for Cacace would solidify his standing as one of the top contenders and potentially open up another world title opportunity in the twilight of his career. For Wood, a successful move to super featherweight could fast-track him into rankings with a win over the vacated IBF champion and as the former WBA featherweight champion.

