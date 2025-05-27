Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The final press conference before Saturday’s card at Nottingham Arena passed with little incident between the headliners today.

The card, which is to be headlined by the fight between Leigh Wood and Anthony Cacace for the IBO super-featherweight title , will be shown on DAZN and marks one of the year’s biggest domestic showdowns.

Promoter Frank Warren of Queensberry Promotions said that he and his company were delighted to be putting on an event in Nottingham.

Warren said: “On Saturday night, we’re going to see a contender for ‘Fight of the Year’ between two extremely good boxers. The IBO title is going to be on the line and the winner will go on to be involved in a massive fight this year.”

The veteran promoter showered both fighters with praise during the build-up, saying that they were two ‘competitive’ guys.

He added: “Anto has found his way and shown what he can do when he focuses and knuckles down. He’s done that against Cordina and he’s done that against Warrington. Leigh is a two-time world champion, and his record speaks for itself.”

The pair, Warren said, have wins over the same opponent in Josh Warrington, with Wood stopping the Leeds man and Cacace later beating him on points.

“What’s important,” Warren said, “is that the atmosphere is going to be electric. It’s going to be a special, special night in Nottingham. Big-time boxing is back in the city and that is what we’re here for. We’re here to see the fight of the year.”

There was mutual respect between both Cacace and Wood, with Cacace saying that he thought the latter would have come to Belfast if needed. However, he said that the bigger house would have been at the Midlands venue.

On the undercard, however, there were some light sparks between light-heavyweights Ezra Taylor and Troy Jones. The undefeated fighters will meet over ten rounds in one of the evening’s support bouts.

Taylor, 12-0 (8) and from Nottingham, said that his unbeaten run had been because of his work ethic.

He said: “I’ve had things all my way because that is how it goes – it goes my way. I work hard. I put in the work. Anyone who knows me knows that I graft and put my heart and soul into it. I like Troy – he’s a cool guy outside of the ring. But since I know him, I’m going to show people how a professional deals with someone in front of him.”

Taylor added: “Everyone has that confidence, but I’m going to diminish it pretty quick. It’s going to be a long night or a very short one. He could be any opponent. They’re not going to be able to handle me. It’s not arrogance, but confidence.”

Jones, 12-0 (6), meanwhile, said he thought he was better in all aspects.

He said: “Taylor’s getting moved out of the way on Saturday. He’s got his new trainer in Malik Scott, and he thinks he has all these new skills, but he’s not using them against me. When it gets deep, he’ll find out what the trench is like and he won’t like it in there.”

