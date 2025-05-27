Anthony Cacace speaks on family and his journey in boxing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Cacace will travel to enemy territory to defend his IBO super featherweigh t at Motorpoint Arena tomorrow.

The Belfast man has seen a late career revival, capturing the IBF super featherweight title last year at 36 years old, which he has since vacated.

Speaking to Queensberry Promotions, Cacace (23-1) reflected on his journey in boxing and what it means for his family.

Four years ago, Cacace captured his unrecognised IBO world title against Michael Magnesi and believes this was the turning point for his career in terms of recognition.

He said: “Four years IBO champion now, so I'm proud of that. From then, the opportunities kind of unfolded and from Simon [Legg, his manager] and whatever else coming on board. Things have worked out well. And now I am in the position that all these young kids around my estate. I love them to be watching and say, ‘If he can do it, I can do it.’”

The IBO champ recently posted a video to his Instagram showing him with some young fans after a run, and he explained what he felt when confronted with the support he has from his community.

Cacace explained: “I felt emotional. I was like wow, my name, my fathers name, Cacace. My father’s Italian you know, he’s from Sorrento. It’s like I’ve done something for him and for us – our name is cemented.”

He continued: “It makes me happy, and it's not even because people know me. It's just that I am genuinely inspiring the next generation, and I feel it. I feel like I am too.”

Family legacy is of great importance to Cacace. He said that taking this fight with Wood is evidence of his focus on wanting to make his family proud and to be remembered in the sport.

“I’ve made him super proud,” he said. “I could get emotional now talking about it. It's like my mum, my dad, they've been along the journey with me. All these hard times, and there's been plenty of them.”

He added: “I have accomplished something that's going to live forever. I'm the first Irish, super featherweight champion ever. Anthony Cacace will never be erased from those [history] books and there's nothing that makes me more happy.”

Cacace credited his parents with supporting him through financial hardship and making sure that he had what he needed to pursue his dreams and become a champion.

Despite insisting this is not the end of the line for him, he admitted he does have one eye on future and being able to spend more time with his family.

Cacace said: “I'm not aiming for a finishing line. It's like, ‘Beat Leigh Wood and move on.’ Maybe fight for another work title, defend it, and we'll talk then. But I've got three children, and I would love to be able to spend some time with [them].

