Broadcaster Jim Lampley calls possible Manny Pacquiao return ‘sad’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Famed broadcaster Jim Lampley has expressed his sadness at reports that Manny Pacquiao is set to return to the ring in July against Mario Barrios.

Speaking on Chris Mannix’s podcast, Lampley said that while he understood the desire of Pacquiao to return at the age of 46, he felt it was ‘sad’ that the soon-to-be Hall of Famer had chosen to come back.

Lampley said: “It’s just sad that he feels any reason or urge whatsoever. However, on the other hand, fighters fight. It’s what they do.”

Watch over 150 boxing events a year live on DAZN - subscribe now

The broadcaster, who recently returned to call the fights that took place in Times Square a few weeks ago, compared his situation to that of the Filipino boxer.

He said: “I was back doing something I love and getting paid for it, so I understand why Manny wants to come back and do something he loves and get paid for it, but it’s one thing to talk into a microphone when you’ve been a few years away and you’re a little bit older. It’s entirely a different thing to go in and hit and get hit.”

Pacquiao, 62-8-2 (39) is reported to be facing WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios later this year, a situation seemingly bolstered by the Filipino’s new place within the WBC’s rankings this week at number five. This ranking means that he is eligible to challenge for the sanctioning body’s belt.

The former multiple-weight world champion last fought in August 2021 when he dropped a unanimous decision to the Cuban Yordenis Ugas for the WBA belt. Since then, Pacquiao has ‘fought’ exhibition bouts against DK Yoo in December 2022 and kickboxer Rukiya Anpo in July 2024.

Ugas, who was 26-4 (12) at the time, melted out of title contention soon after with two subsequent losses.

While the first of those losses was a stoppage in ten rounds to Errol Spence Jr, then 27-0 (21), he then dropped a wide unanimous decision to Barrios in September 2023.

Barrios, 29-2-1 (18), hails from San Antonio, Texas, and won the interim WBC title against Ugas. He has since defended it against Fabian Andres Maidana, 24-4 (18), and Abel Ramos, 28-6-2 (22). After winning a unanimous decision over Maidana, Barrios laboured to a draw against Ramos.

While nothing is yet confirmed, the volume of talk and rumour that has built in the last week around a Pacquiao return is deeply suggestive that such an offering is in the works.