Dmitry Bivol’s lawyer offered ‘ridiculous’ reasons for vacating title in ‘cold’ message, WBC says
David Benavidez has been made the new champion, as Bivol eyes a trilogy bout with Artur Beterbiev
WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has hit out at Dmitry Bivol’s lawyer, accusing him of sending a “cold” message with “ridiculous” reasons for the boxer vacating the WBC light-heavyweight title.
It was confirmed by Sulaiman on Monday (7 April) that Bivol had relinquished the belt, which he won when he outpointed Artur Beterbiev to become undisputed champion in February.
Sulaiman also confirmed that interim-title holder David Benavidez has been elevated to official WBC champion, as Bivol eyes a trilogy bout with Beterbiev.
Sulaiman tweeted on Monday: “I have just received a cold and impersonal notification from Dmitry Bivol[’s] lawyer, Patrick English, with arguments that are so ridiculous that I rather not discuss [them,] informing the WBC that Dmitry Bivol has decided to relinquish his WBC light heavyweight championship.
“We wish Bivol success and hereby confirm David Benavidez as WBC world light heavyweight champion.”
Per The Ring, English wrote to Sulaiman: “Everyone in boxing knows that there is a commitment for a third bout with Artur Beterbiev […] We are working to consummate that bout.
“In addition, we are dismayed at the inability of the ratings organizations to adhere to the rotation system set up many years ago. You are aware that the iBF [sic] has claimed to be the lead organization, with justification, for the next Bivol bout.”
Bivol’s recent victory over Beterbiev followed a narrow points loss to his fellow part-Russian in October, when Beterbiev became undisputed champion. That October result also marked Bivol’s first professional loss, though he returned the favour in February, becoming the first fighter to beat Beterbiev.
And it seems Bivol, 34, and Beterbiev, 40, could square off yet again, although Bivol was linked with mandatory challenger Benavidez recently.
The unbeaten Benavidez, 28, made his name at super-middleweight but moved up to light-heavyweight last year, after failing to secure a bout with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.
The American won the interim WBC light-heavyweight strap by outpointing Oleksandr Gvozdyk in June, before retaining it against David Morrell in February, a bout in which Benavidez was dropped and his opponent was docked a point.
