Venue set for Berlanga-Sheeraz and Stevenson-Zepeda card
The Ring Magazine’s third bout since Turki Alalshikh’s takeover will feature Edgar Berlanga’s bout with Hamzah Sheeraz and Shakur Stevesnson’s title defence against William Zepeda, with a first-time venue selected for the card
Edgar Berlanga will meet Hamzah Sheeraz in New York this July in a co-main event at the Louis Armstrong Stadium alongside a match between Shakur Stevenson and William Zepeda.
Sheeraz, 21-0-1 (17), will make his super middleweight debut on 12 July against Edgar Berlanga, 23-1 (18), whilst Shakur Stevenson, 23-0 (11), will defend his WBC lightweight title against interim champion William Zepeda, 33-0 (27). All of the action from the event will be live on DAZN.
It will be the first time boxing has been staged at the 14,000-seat venue, which is mostly used for tennis.
Aside from the co-headliners, other fights on the card have been confirmed, with another world title bout scheduled.
Alberto Puello, 24-0 (10) will look to defend his WBC junior lightweight title against Subriel Matias, 22-2 (22), a former world champion at 140 pounds who held the IBF strap between 2023 and 2024.
A light-heavyweight clash between David Morrell, 11-1 (9), and Australian-based Imam Khataev, 10-0 (9), is the fourth confirmed fight.
Cuban Morrell is looking to bounce back from his first career loss at the hands of David Benavidez last time out, whilst Khataev is keen to preserve his unbeaten record and bolster his credentials for a title shot.
