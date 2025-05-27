Eddie Hearn “quietly confident” of Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Hearn has revealed in an interview that the Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight is more likely to happen now than ever before.

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have been pitted against each other for nearly ten years, with rumoured agreements and social media deadlines punctuating this long rivalry between the two British heavyweight superstars.

The Matchroom boss, speaking to Sky Sports Boxing, said Joshua is ready to make a fight with Fury after coming back from his elbow surgery and that the ball is in Fury’s court.

Hearn said: “AJs got to have a little keyhole surgery on an elbow. He'll be back post September.”

He continued: “When we talk about big fights - this fight is the biggest fight - not just in British boxing, in world boxing by a mile. I just feel like it's time, this is the moment. We're reliant upon Tyson Fury, [but] we're ready to go.”

With Fury teasing a return to the ring on social media twice already this year, Hearn believes that he will not be able to resist the temptation to come back and take on ‘AJ’.

He said of Fury: “He's a competitive so and so, and I just know in his mind he'll want to dance with Anthony Joshua. So, dust those shoes off and let's make it happen.”

The circumstances and relationships surrounding this fight have changed drastically since it was first proposed. Neither man holds a belt and Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn have a recently reconciled relationship that has opened the door for many cross promotional matchups already.

Joshua’s promoter believes this will be the key to the fight being made as easily as 'one phone call'.

Hearn said: “Honestly, one phone call. Previously one had a belt, one was the challenger. One was unified, me and Frank Warren never spoke, me and Tyson Fury didn't get on. That ship's sailed now, and it really is one phone call just to say, Look, here are the terms, you're both not champions at the moment but you're both huge stars - let's just get on with it and make it happen.'”

He concluded: “So, fingers crossed, but I'm quietly confident.”