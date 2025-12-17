Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Anthony Joshua details Jake Paul game plan to secure knockout: ‘I’ve got to take his soul’

Former world heavyweight champion ‘AJ’ will fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul this weekend

Jack Rathborn
Sports Editor
Wednesday 17 December 2025 04:11 EST
Comments
Jake Paul reveals he wants Anthony Joshua fight 'for the challenge'
Leer en Español

Anthony Joshua has vowed to beat Jake Paul by “breaking him down spiritually and mentally” when they meet in Miami on Friday.

‘AJ’ takes on the YouTuber-turned-boxer over eight three-minute rounds, with the former world champion capped at 245 lbs, in what has been widely criticised for the gap in experience and accolades at the top of the sport.

Joshua has been lined up by Riyadh Season boss Turki Alalshikh for a showdown with British heavyweight rival Tyson Fury next year, but the 36-year-old maintains he is dialled in on the task at hand at the Kaseya Center.

“I think Jake is somebody I need to beat mentally, he's a mental person, this is my observation,” Joshua said.

“A lot of what Jake's preparation is about, it's the way he thinks, meditation, breath work, if I can break his soul, and I can break his mentality, I've broken Jake.

Recommended

“I don't just look at this from a physical standpoint. I've got to take his soul in the ring.”

Paul then replied, defiantly insisting: "The only person that can do that is God."

Jake Paul works out during the Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua - Fighter Showcase & Open Workout
Jake Paul works out during the Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua - Fighter Showcase & Open Workout (Getty Images for Netflix)
Anthony Joshua during an open workout at the LIV Night Club
Anthony Joshua during an open workout at the LIV Night Club (JC Ruiz/PA Wire)

But Joshua continued, underlining his desire to dominate to the extent that Paul could give up.

“I've seen in fights, when I can see somebody, their energy, their frequency, leaving their body, that's my goal with you,” Joshua added.

“You have that instinct, you can see it, when you're fighting, that small glimmer of somebody that's about to fade, you keep exploiting that, some people give up, some people get knocked out. It's not about dominating physically, I want to break him down spiritually and mentally.”

Joshua insists he will be “cool” with Paul after the fight and doesn’t “dislike” him.

Jake Paul (right) in his highly-controversial fight with Mike Tyson
Jake Paul (right) in his highly-controversial fight with Mike Tyson (Getty)
Anthony Joshua will aim to bounce back from a stoppage by Daniel Dubois
Anthony Joshua will aim to bounce back from a stoppage by Daniel Dubois (Getty Images)

“There’s room for us to do some good business,” Joshua said. “First and foremost I’m a fighter, but if I look at life after boxing, we can definitely make some break.

“He’ll be looking for the right and I’ll hit him with the left. It [whether it goes more than one round] is a great question, only God knows.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in