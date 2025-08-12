Anthony Joshua responds to Andre Ward callout with playful jibe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Joshua has reacted to Andre Ward’s callout this week, offering a playful response to the unbeaten former world champion.

American star Ward, now 41, retired with a perfect record of 32-0 (16 KOs) in 2017, having held unified world titles at super-middleweight and light-heavyweight.

And having teased a comeback fight for the right payday in recent years, Ward has now turned his attention to Joshua.

Ward said in an Instagram video this week: “One name that I’ve brought up before, that... when you say that name, I could see myself fighting him – present day today, if the business was right and everything was right on that front... Me and Anthony Joshua.

“That’s a fight that I would take at Wembley Stadium. It’s a dangerous fight for my legacy, it’s a dangerous fight across the board, but that’s a fight that would get me in the gym and get me in the mindset that I need to be in to go to war.”

And Joshua, 35, has noted Ward’s callout, commenting on the American’s Instagram post: “Pay Day Pay Day ( Canelo voice )”.

The Briton was referencing Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, the reigning undisputed super-middleweight champion, who has taunted various prospective opponents over the years by saying they want the “pay day” that comes with fighting him.

Ward is considered a modern great, but he would have to turn back the clock and reach a career-highest weight to box Joshua.

“AJ”, since turning professional after winning Olympic gold in 2012, has exclusively fought at heavyweight. In that division, he is a former two-time world champion.

open image in gallery Andre Ward (right) stopped Sergey Kovalev in the former’s final fight, in 2017 ( Getty )

open image in gallery Anthony Joshua (left) was knocked out by Daniel Dubois last time out, in September ( PA Wire )

Most recently, however, Joshua failed to regain world-champion status, as he was knocked out by then-IBF champion Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September.

AJ has since undergone elbow surgery, and his next fight date and opponent are unclear.

Ward retired in 2017 on the back of a stoppage win over Sergey Kovalev, having outpointed the Russian in each man’s previous bout. With those victories, Ward won then retained the WBA, WBO and IBF light-heavyweight titles.