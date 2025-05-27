Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Cacace may be fully focused on this weekend’s bout with Leigh Wood , but there are always thoughts about what comes next for a fighter.

A late bloomer and now 36, a shock technical knockout win over Joe Cordina to secure the IBF world super featherweight title last year has catapulted Cacace into the big time of British and Irish boxing.

Prior to his world title shot, Cacace had been set to face fellow super featherweight Ryan Garner until that proposed bout fell through twice.

With both men set to fight in the coming months, perhaps the duo will finally meet inside the ring.

Cacace vs Garner cancellations have worked out for both parties

In April 2022, Ryan Garner accepted the chance to step in on short notice to fight Anthony Cacace, only for the bout to fall through. A further meeting was scheduled for November 2023 but fell apart after Cacace injured his wrist.

That proved to be a blessing in disguise for the Belfast fighter, who would be offered the chance to take on Joe Cordina for the IBF super featherweight world title the following year.

Garner has since admitted that perhaps an earlier fight with Cacace would have proven to be a fool’s errand. In fact, the man nicknamed the Piranha believed it was a bullet dodged.

He told Queensbury Promotions’ media: "I was the one that wanted that fight with Cacace, but now that I look back on it, it could have been too soon. Well, it would have been too soon, because I’m a different fighter now. So, I’m glad it never happened. Me being a fighter, I want the biggest fights, I want the biggest paydays, I want the chances. But now that I’m a bit older, more mature, I think that was too soon.

With the benefit of time, Garner now feels differently.

"At the time,” he says, “I was like, ‘I’m ready for this’. But now I look back and I’ve seen myself in the gym, and how physically much stronger I am now, a different head on my shoulders. That Ryan Garner isn’t the Ryan Garner that is here today."

Having avoided a potential loss in the form of Cacace, Garner has maintained his unbeaten record – with the Piranha now 17-0.

Read next: Who is Anthony Cacace? Fight record, stats, next bout and more

The road ahead to a Cacace-Garner fight will not be smooth

Cacace is at a stage in his career where he wants the biggest fights possible, having eschewed defences of his IBF world super featherweight title in order to face Josh Warrington and Leigh Wood .

In comparison, Garner is on the precipice of breaking into the world title picture, and whilst he may not carry the name power of Cacace’s recent opponents, he can sell out an arena.

The Piranha headlined a show at the Bournemouth International Centre in March, with thousands of his fans travelling from neighbouring Southampton to support their man. Garner’s promoter Frank Warren has hinted that his fighter will return to Bournemouth in the summer in a possible defence of his recently acquired EBU super featherweight belt.

According to the EBU, Garner is in private negotiations with James Dickens over a potential bout. A successful defence of his EBU crown would further increase Garner’s stock and leave enough time in the final months of 2025 to arrange a fight with Cacace.

Garner has long spoken about fighting at the home of his beloved Southampton FC, St. Mary’s, and a fight with Cacace would draw a huge crowd to the Premier League stadium. Cacace has also shown that he is willing to enter hostile territory to fight, as evidenced by this weekend’s bout in Wood's backyard of Nottingham.

Sign up to a DAZN subscription to watch the very best boxing

DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more.

An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight. There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month.

It is not just about fight night, a DAZN membership also includes access to documentaries and features, weekly magazine shows, live fight watchalongs, press conferences, weight-ins, open workouts, exclusive interviews and access to training camps, and podcasts and vodcasts.

Sign up right now to watch the biggest stars and best fights.