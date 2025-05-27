Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Xander Zayas and Jorge Garcia are to meet in a fight for the vacant WBO junior middleweight championship.

Reports say that an agreement has been reached between the pair, although a date and venue has yet to be announced. Xander Zayas, 21-0 (13), is ranked at number one in the division by the WBO, with Garcia, 33-4 (2), ranked at number two.

The vacant-title match has been made after Sebastian Fundora (22-1-1 (14)) was stripped of the WBO’s junior middleweight title at the start of May for going into a rematch with former beltholder Tim Tszyu, 25-1 (18), rather than face Zayas.

WBO president Gustavo Olivieri took to social media to share: "The WBO confirms that Top Rank, Golden Boy, and Zanfer Promotions have reached an agreement for the subject matter bout. Official fight date and venue to be announced.”

Fundora had been open to accepting the mandatory defence, but after negotiations with Zayas stalled, he explored a rematch with Tszyu for July this year.

The American southpaw had unified the WBO belt with his WBC strap when he beat Australian Tszyu in March 2024.

Whilst the WBO might have granted an exception after an agreement with Zayas was not reached, the organisation’s committee still unanimously agreed to strip Fundora of his title. This was, it said, because he had failed to go about his rematch with Tszyu in the right manner.

Now it has been confirmed that Zayas will face Garcia, who is ranked number two at 154 pounds by the WBO.

Fundora remains a world champion with the WBC, whilst Bakhram Murtazaliev is the IBF champion at 154 pounds.

Terrence Crawford is the WBA titleholder, but it remains to be seen whether he will remain in control of that belt ahead of his ‘super-fight’ with undisputed super middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.