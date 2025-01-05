Baltimore Ravens win AFC North for the second straight season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Baltimore Ravens clinched the AFC North title for the second straight season with a 35-10 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes, one to Mark Andrews in the second quarter and another to Rashod Bateman as they opened a 21-3 lead in the third.

Jackson finished the regular season with 217 yards as he chases a third MVP award.

The game was not all smooth sailing for the Ravens with receiver Zay Flowers taken off in the second quarter with an injury to his right knee.

Jordan Akins grabbed a touchdown pass from Bailey Zappe to narrow the gap to 21-10 in the fourth quarter.

But Derrick Henry closed things out with two touchdown runs, the second from 43 yards, to seal the win.

The Ravens will now open the play-offs on home soil against the Los Angeles Chargers or the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Victory in their last four matches saw the Ravens overturn a two-game deficit on the Steelers to claim the divisional crown.

The Steelers failed to impress again, heading to the play-offs on a four-game losing streak after they were beaten by the Cincinnati Bengals 19-17.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow passed for 277 yards, a touchdown and an interception, ending his NFL record of consecutive games with at least 250 yards passing and three touchdowns.

His efforts did secure a fifth straight win for the Bengals, who ended the regular season with five straight wins as they reached 9-8 and kept their play-off hopes alive

They will grab the final AFC wildcard spot if the Denver Broncos lose to top seeded Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins fail to beat the New York Jets on Sunday.