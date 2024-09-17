Flawless final drive propels Atlanta Falcons past Philadelphia Eagles 22-21

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Kirk Cousins led the Atlanta Falcons to victory, coming out on top with a game-winning drive in the dying minutes of Monday night’s game to eclipse the Philadelphia Eagles 22-21.

The Falcons quarterback connected with Drake London on a seven-yard reception with 34 seconds left in the clock.

Kicker Younghoe Koo converted the extra-point attempt, bringing Atlanta right to the edge of their first win of the season.

Safety Jessie Bates III then cinched the victory for the Georgia squad by intercepting Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ last-gasp heave.

The exciting finish was the opposite of a dour opening quarter, with the scoreboard not ticking over until Koo converted a 39-yard field goal attempt at the start of the second quarter.

The Eagles were the first team to find the end zone when DeVonta Smith scored off a seven-yard pass from Hurts, but another Atlanta field goal made it a 7-6 score at half-time.

The floodgates opened from there, both sides trading field goals and touchdowns until a Jake Elliott field goal put Philadelphia up by six with just under two minutes remaining.

The Eagles’ defence were unable to prevent Cousins’ flawless final drive however, the veteran quarterback finishing with two touchdowns and 241 passing yards.