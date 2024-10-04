Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Atlanta Falcons claim thrilling overtime win against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 509 yards and four touchdowns.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 04 October 2024 00:35 EDT
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) talks to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after the Falcons defeated the Buccaneers during overtime in an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) talks to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after the Falcons defeated the Buccaneers during overtime in an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) (AP)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

The Atlanta Falcons soared past the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a thrilling overtime victory on Thursday night.

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 509 yards and four touchdowns, including a 45-yard pass to KhaDarel Hodge that clinched the 36-30 win.

An intense final quarter featured an interception, a blocked field goal and a fumble.

Cousins led the final quarter charge in the dying minutes, until Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo scored a field goal to tie the game with just one second left on the clock and send it into overtime.

Cousins connected with Drake London in the extra quarter, before throwing the clincher to Hodge, who raced into the endzone untouched to seal the thrilling win.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in