Triathlete Ashleigh Gentle shares news of miscarriage week before T100 Final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australian triathlete Ashleigh Gentle said she suffered a miscarriage a week before the season-ending T100 Triathlon Final.

The two-time world championship medallist shared the news in a social media post, raising awareness of the devastating impact of pregnancy loss.

She wrote that she “felt a little crazy” heading to Qatar for the race but emphasised that “there should be absolutely no shame in experiencing a miscarriage”.

She wrote on Instahram: “I’ll be lining up at the T100 Grand Final here in Qatar after experiencing a miscarriage last week at around 7 weeks pregnant. It’s not something I’d ever wish on anyone. I’ve been overwhelmed with emotions while also trying to celebrate Josh’s final triathlon in Chile,” referring to husband and long distance triathlete Josh Amberger.

“Honestly, I felt a little crazy still getting on my original flight to Doha,” she continued.

“I have no idea whether I can be competitive on Friday (I wanted to be honest here) and I hope no one feels let down by this. I could so easily share a different story and pretend everything has been perfect, but it’s exhausting, and the reality is that life doesn’t always unfold the way we hope.

“There should be absolutely no shame in experiencing a miscarriage - so many women go through it, yet it can feel incredibly isolating.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunities I have in this sport, and there is still so much I want to achieve. I also hope that one day I’ll have the privilege of becoming a Mum,” she added.

Fellow triathletes Kat Matthews, Sophie Coldwell, and Hannah Wells were among many commenting their support, with Coldwell writing: “Your strength in sharing this will help so many others who’ve been through the same.”

The T100 Triathlon series also replied to her post saying: “In awe of your incredible strength and character now and always, Ash.”

The T100 Triathlon World Tour is a series of pro and amateur triathlon events spanning the course of the year, with nine events including the World Championship Final in Qatar from 11-13 December.

Gentle, who is among the top pro athletes contracted to the circuit, is ranked eighth in the world. She has three T100 wins to her name, including in the French Riviera in August, as well as a silver medal from the Wollongong T100 race in October.