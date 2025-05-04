Anthony Joshua’s ring return delayed by elbow surgery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Joshua’s return to the ring is to be delayed by elbow surgery that will prevent him from training for up to eight weeks.

Joshua has not fought since being crushed inside five rounds by IBF heavyweight king Daniel Dubois at Wembley in September with the hoped-for bout against Tyson Fury scuppered by his British rival’s latest retirement.

There is still the prospect of Joshua and Fury meeting later this year, but first the 35-year-old former unified champion must recover from the operation that will take place this month.

“I’m trying to get my body right. I’ve got have a little surgery on my elbow, a small surgery, sometime in May,” he told DAZN.

“I’m finalising the details. It will see me out of the gym for six to eight weeks and as soon as I’ve healed I’ll be back.”

Joshua had rebuilt after losing twice to Oleksandr Usyk by reeling off three successive wins, only to be knocked out by Dubois in a one-sided clash that led to calls for the London 2012 gold medal winner to retire.

However, Joshua knows that a showdown with long-term British rival Fury would be highly lucrative for both fighters. Dubois returns to Wembley to face Usyk on July 19.