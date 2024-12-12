Papua New Guinea team to join Australian competition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Papua New Guinea team will enter Australia’s National Rugby League by 2028 after a landmark deal was confirmed on Thursday.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape announced the “world first sports diplomacy deal” after more than two years of planning.

The deal is expected to cost 600 million Australian dollars (£301 million) over 10 years.

Mr Marape said the new team would be a “national unifier” for his people.

“An NRL team for PNG is more than just sports – it is a national unification strategy,” he said.

“With our diverse cultures and people, rugby league can bring us together as one nation. At the same time, it strengthens the shared history and people-to-people links between PNG and Australia.”

The deal is seen as a key tool for relations between the two neighbouring nations as Australia looks to strengthen ties across the Asia-Pacific region.

An in-principle agreement was reached with the NRL in May.

The two governments will also partner with the Australian Rugby League Commission on a new programme to increase participation in the sport at all levels across Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Fiji and Samoa.

The name, colours and logo of the new team are yet to be decided.

Players will be given tax incentives to make the move overseas and will live in a secure compound in Port Moresby paid for by Papua New Guinea’s government.

“Partnering on rugby league is a genuine and powerful way of building lasting ties between our peoples and ensuring long-term development, social and economic outcomes for PNG and the Pacific,” Mr Albanese said.

“Our partnership will create new opportunities for girls’ and women’s rugby league across PNG and the Pacific, recognising the power of sports programmes in championing inclusion and improving gender equality.”

He continued: “Rugby league is the number one sport in the Pacific.

“This new club will solidify rugby league’s role as the unifying language of our region.”