AC Milan become first club in Europe to guarantee contracts for pregnant players

Italian giants AC Milan have introduced a new policy to protect players who become pregnant while at the club, meaning players “don’t have to make a choice” between being a mother or a footballer.

The club will guarantee contract renewals for players who become pregnant in the final year of their contract and also help with childcare and expenses for their children and a companion, so the players can focus on playing.

The club said players would be given one-year contract extensions “on the same economic terms” as their existing deals.

They became the first club in Europe to adopt such measures after FIFA launched new standards to protect pregnant female footballers in May.

“The choice of being a mother or a player is one that definitely, in the past, a lot of women have had to make,” Scotland international and AC Milan captain Christy Grimshaw told BBC Sport.

Kristy Grimshaw explains how AC Milan have improved the options for their players ( Getty Images )

“To be granted this opportunity feels extra special. You might be in the last year of your contract and feel a little scared about becoming a mother. It’s taking that choice away from us. We can feel comfortable.

“Becoming a mother as a woman is a beautiful thing. I’m hoping this is the start of something special in women’s football and women’s sport.”

AC Milan’s head of women’s football, Elisabet Spina, added: “The club has always shown great attention to the wellbeing of its female players and staff members, both professionally and personally.

“As a huge club, we have the responsibility to try to develop women’s football. That’s why every year we invest in a dedicated project.

“I hope this project in particular can help not only women’s football improve, but women’s sport and female professionals.”

The changes introduced by FIFA have been designed to help both players and coaches in all aspects of motherhood, starting with a minimum of 14 weeks paid maternity leave for coaches, which was previously only in place for players,

Players and coaches will also be granted a period of leave if they choose to adopt, while family leave is also available for parents who are not the biological mother.

Changes have also been made to player registration, allowing clubs to sign players outside of a transfer window if a squad member has taken maternity, adoption or family leave.