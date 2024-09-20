Aaron Rodgers rides dominant New York Jets defence to first home win

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



New York’s defence dominated the New England Patriots as quarterback Aaron Rodgers steered them to a 24-3 home win.

Rodgers, playing at MetLife Stadium for the first time since tearing his Achilles tendon on his debut last season, threw for two touchdowns to end an eight-game home losing streak against their AFC East rivals.

He found Allen Lazard from 10 yards to put the Jets ahead in the first quarter, Breece Hall doubling the advantage when he went over from one yard.

Joey Slye got the Patriots on the board with a field goal from 44 yards before half-time, but that was as good as it got for the visitors.

Rodgers added a second touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson in the third quarter, a Greg Zuerlein field goal completing the scoring after the Jets had recovered a fumble.

Rodgers finished with 281 yards while his opposite number Jacoby Brissett suffered a torrid night as the Patriots managed just four first downs in the first half..

Brissett was sacked five times as he threw for just 98 yards before being replaced by Drake Maye, the third overall draft pick, for his NFL debut late in the fourth quarter.