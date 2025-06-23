Biggest digital camera ever built releases stunning pictures of the universe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The most powerful digital camera ever built has released its first pictures of the universe.

Beautiful galaxies shine in the images that show a vast picture of colourful nebulae and stars.

They come from the Vera C Rubin Observatory, which hopes to be able to continuously monitor the night sky with a view to better understanding the universe and its processes. By watching all the time, scientists hope to be able to create something like a rewindable video of the cosmos.

open image in gallery Rubin Telescope ( NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory )

Scientists hope that it can eventually be used to better understand asteroids, find the nature of mysterious dark matter and more. It takes its name from the astronomer whose work offered the first hints of the existence of dark matter.

The first images are really intended to show the profound detail of the pictures, however. The camera has 3,200 megapixels – around 70 times that of the latest iPhone – making it precise enough to show a golf ball on the Moon.

Scientists hope that detail will allow them to peer deep into the universe.

“The beautiful galaxies in the foreground of this image all live in our immediate cosmic neighbourhood,” said Benjamin Joachimi, from UCL’s Department of Physics & Astronomy.

“We are much more excited about the many unassuming small blobs of light filling the background: most of these are also galaxies, just much further away from Earth. Together, they trace the large-scale distribution of matter in the Universe, which is shaped by the properties of dark matter and dark energy.”