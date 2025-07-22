Is a solar eclipse happening in August? Yes, but not next month

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reports of a solar eclipse on 2 August have been spreading across social media, supported by stories in several news outlets.

But while excitement has centred on the celestial spectacle taking place next month, hopeful sky gazers will actually have to wait another two years to witness it.

The total solar eclipse will see the Moon pass directly in front of the Sun in 2027, casting a shadow across large parts of Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

open image in gallery The solar eclipse path on 2 August, 2027 ( Time and Date )

Another total solar eclipse will happen before that, on 12 August 2026, passing over Western Europe.

The path of totality for the 2027 eclipse, where the Sun will be completely blocked from view, begins in the North Atlantic before arcing over the Mediterranean and finishing in the Indian Ocean.

Luxor in Egypt sits in the middle of the path, which will see the longest totality of six minutes and 23 seconds.

The last time a totality lasted this long on land was in 1991 – and the next time will not be until the year 2114.

Nasa advises anyone hoping to see the solar eclipse to choose a viewing location based on the weather, rather than how close it is to the path of totality.

“It's much more important to watch the weather forecasts a day or two before the eclipse and choose a location with the best chance of a cloud-free sky during the eclipse,” the US space agency wrote in a blog post.

“Good weather is the key to successful eclipse viewing - better to see a shorter eclipse from clear sky that a longer eclipse under clouds.”

Anyone not directly under the path of totality will still be able to see a partial eclipse on 2 August 2027, which will be visible from as far north as Iceland and as far south as Madagascar.