New black hole discovery changes what we know about cosmic evolution

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Supermassive black holes may not be as massive as previously thought, according to a new discovery by scientists.

Astronomers from the University of Southampton, working with colleagues from France, Germany, Portugal and Belgium, made the revelation after examining an infant galaxy 12 billion light-years from Earth for the first time using a new powerful telescope.

It found that the supermassive black hole in the galaxy was 10 times smaller than expected, which they believe means that scientists have been overestimating the size of black holes in the universe.

Professor Seb Hoenig said that the findings solved the puzzle faced by scientists of how supermassive black holes could grow to such a large size in short time periods.

“We have been wondering for years how it’s possible we discovered all these fully grown supermassive black holes in very young galaxies shortly after the Big Bang. They shouldn’t have had the time to grow that massive,” he said.

“Our results suggest the methods to weigh these black holes used previously are just not working reliably in the early universe.

“It could lead to a re-evaluation of our models of cosmic evolution.”

An artist's illustration of a rapidly feeding black hole that is emitting powerful gas outflows ( NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/J. da Silva/M. Zamani/University of Southampton/PA Wire )

The discovery, published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics, was carried out using an advanced astronomical instrument, GRAVITY+, which combines the light of four of the world’s largest optical telescopes at the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope in Chile.

The team examined an ancient quasar which they described as “a galaxy with a black hole so old and bright it looks like a cosmic beacon from the dawn of time”.

Their study showed that the quasar had a spiralling motion of hot gas with a mass 800 million times the mass of the sun, which will be swallowed up by the supermassive black hole.

Prof Hoenig said: “Most of the gas falling towards the supermassive black hole is being violently blasted away rather than feeding it.

“Think of it like a cosmic hairdryer set to maximum power: the intense radiation around it is blowing everything away that approaches it.”

They explained that it was this motion that was key to making the precise measurement of the mass of the black hole.

The scientists state that this “feeding frenzy” is producing a powerful outflow of gas, which may have tricked previous examinations into believing the black hole was bigger than it actually is.