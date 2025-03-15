SpaceX finally launches after scrubbing mission days ago to replace astronauts who have been in space for months
The launch paves the way for the long-awaited return of NASA astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams
Following a scrubbed launch on Wednesday, NASA and SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station Friday evening.
The Crew-10 mission lifted off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft.
The mission includes NASA’s Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos’ Kirill Peskov. They have already boarded the Dragon capsule.
“Take two,” McClain wrote in a post on social media before the launch.
Wednesday’s attempt was thwarted by a hydraulic system issue with a ground support clamp arm for the rocket. The issue has reportedly been fixed.
The astronauts’ arrival at the orbiting laboratory is designed clear the way for Crew-9 to return to Earth, including NASA astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams. The pair have been on board since last June.
Crew-10 is expected to dock by 11:30 p.m. Saturday. It is the 10th crew rotation mission of SpaceX’s human space transportation system and its 11th flight with astronauts.
After a brief handover, and pending good weather, Crew-9 NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Williams, Wilmore, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov will head back home. Gorbunov and Hague came to the space station on a mission after Williams and Wilmore arrived.
That will happen no sooner than next Wednesday, NASA said, pending weather at the splashdown locations off the coast of Florida.
Williams and Wilmore have spent an extra, and unexpected, nine months in zero gravity following issues after their Boeing Crew Flight Test: the first crewed mission of the Boeing capsule. The capsule returned to Earth without them last September in an unexpected uncrewed return after technical difficulties. That left Williams and Wilmore in space for longer than intended.
While the astronauts have refuted continuous narratives that have been “stuck” on the space station, President Donald Trump has repeatedly placed blame on the Biden administration for “[allowing it] to happen.”
SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who now has an advisory role in the Trump administration, also previously claimed on social media that his aerospace company could have brought the duo back months earlier. Trump has pleaded with Musk to rescue the astronauts.
“What was offered, what was not offered, who it was offered to, how that process went — that’s information that we simply don’t have,” Wilmore said in a recent briefing to reporters.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments