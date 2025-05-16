Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The most powerful solar particle storm known to date struck Earth in 12350 BC, according to a new study that sets a “new worst case scenario” for humanity from such colossal space weather events.

The latest findings, published in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters, confirm that the extreme event from 14,300 years ago is nearly 20 per cent stronger than the notorious 775 AD solar storm, known until now as the strongest.

"Compared to the largest event of the modern satellite era – the 2005 particle storm – the ancient 12350 BC event was over 500 times more intense," said astronomer and study author Kseniia Golubenko from the University of Oulu in Finland.

Solar particle storms are emissions from the Sun packed with an enormous amount of high-energy particles.

open image in gallery Artist illustration of solar storm ( Nasa )

While rare, they can be several times more devastating than the kind of solar storms that batter Earth every year, creating spectacular auroras and the occasional power blackouts.

Large solar particle storms are known to have occurred around 994 AD, 663 BC, 5259 BC, and 7176 BC, and a few other candidates are under investigation.

These storms were “up to three orders of magnitude stronger than” any solar particle event observed directly by satellites in the modern age, according to a study published last year.

Researchers warn that if such a solar particle storm were to hit Earth when its magnetic field is weakened, it could damage DNA in humans and impair aquatic ecosystems.

In the latest study, scientists developed a model to assess the solar particle storm intensity during the last Ice Age.

Such solar storms tend to enhance the normal production of radioactive forms of elements like carbon (14C) in the atmosphere by cosmic rays.

open image in gallery Technology and infrastructure affected by space weather events ( NASA Goddard Space Flight Center )

Radiocarbon gets preserved in annual tree rings, and spikes in its levels – known as Miyake events – serve as a cosmic timestamp for dating extreme solar activity and cosmic weather.

Researchers validated their new model using tree ring data from the 775 AD event, and then applied it to assess conditions during the dusk of the last Ice Age around 12350 BC.

Scientists assessed the strength, timing, and terrestrial effects of the most extreme solar particle event.

Their latest findings revise our understanding of solar physics and space weather extremes.

"This event establishes a new worst-case scenario,” Dr Golubenko says.

"Understanding its scale is critical for evaluating the risks posed by future solar storms to modern infrastructure like satellites, power grids, and communication systems,” she added.