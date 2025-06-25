Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Previously unseen corners of the universe revealed by largest digital camera ever built

New images show colorful nebulas, stars and galaxies

Adithi Ramakrishnan
Monday 23 June 2025 10:08 EDT
Comments
The Vera C. Rubin Observatory beneath the glittering band of the Milky Way
The Vera C. Rubin Observatory beneath the glittering band of the Milky Way (NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory/H. Stockebrand)

The largest digital camera ever built released its first shots of the universe Monday, including colorful nebulas, stars and galaxies.

The Vera C. Rubin Observatory, located on a mountaintop in Chile, was built to take a deeper look at the night sky, covering hidden corners.

Funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation and U.S. Department of Energy, it will survey the southern sky for the next 10 years.

The observatory's first look features the vibrant Trifid and Lagoon nebulas located thousands of light-years from Earth.

This image provided by the NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory shows a small section of the observatory's total view of the Virgo cluster
This image provided by the NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory shows a small section of the observatory's total view of the Virgo cluster (NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory)

A light-year is nearly 6 trillion miles.

A gaggle of galaxies known as the Virgo Cluster were also captured, including two bright blue spirals.

The observatory hopes to image 20 billion galaxies and discover new asteroids and other celestial objects.

This image combines 678 separate images taken by NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory in just over seven hours of observing time. Combining many images in this way clearly reveals otherwise faint or invisible details, such as the clouds of gas and dust that comprise the Trifid nebula (top right) and the Lagoon nebula, which are several thousand light-years away from Earth
This image combines 678 separate images taken by NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory in just over seven hours of observing time. Combining many images in this way clearly reveals otherwise faint or invisible details, such as the clouds of gas and dust that comprise the Trifid nebula (top right) and the Lagoon nebula, which are several thousand light-years away from Earth (NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory)

The effort is named after astronomer Vera Rubin, who offered the first evidence that a mysterious force called dark matter might be lurking in the universe.

Researchers hope the observatory's discerning camera may yield clues about this elusive entity along with another called dark energy.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in