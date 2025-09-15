Nuclear rocket could slash mission times to Mars

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scientists have developed a new form of nuclear propulsion that they claim could slash mission times to Mars and enable voyages to the farthest reaches of the solar system.

A team from Ohio State University made the breakthrough using liquid uranium to directly heat rocket propellent in order to travel faster with less fuel.

The centrifugal nuclear thermal rocket (CNTR) system is more efficient than current rocket technologies, as well as other nuclear propulsion engines, according to the researrchers.

“In recent years, there has been quite an increased interest in nuclear thermal propulsion technology as we contemplate returning humans to the moon and working in cis-lunar space,” said Dean Wang, an associate professor in mechanical and aerospace engineering at Ohio State.

“But beyond it, a new system is needed, as traditional chemical engines may not be feasible.”

The research, which was partly funded by Nasa, suggests that different types of propellant could be used for the next-generation engines, including chemical compounds like methane that can be mined from asteroids.

Several technical and engineering challenges still need to be overcome before it can be properly tested, with this expected to take another five years.

If successful, the heightened capabilities would cut round-trip human missions to Mars from around three years to a single year, as well as allow robotic missions to outer planets like Saturn and Neptune.

“You could have a safe one-way trip to Mars in six months, for example, as opposed to doing the same mission in a year,” said Spencer Christian, a PhD student in engineering at Ohio State.

“Depending on how well it works, the prototype CNTR engine is pushing us towards the future.”

The research team hope to perform a laboratory demonstration of the technology in order to see how well it performs under extreme conditions.

The team also called for more funding towards nuclear propulsion research, saying it should be a “consistent priority” for space agencies.

The rocket was detailed in the September issue of the journal Acta Astronautica, in a study titled ‘Addressing challenges to engineering feasibility of the centrifugal nuclear thermal rocket’.