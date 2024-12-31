Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Sun has unleashed a set of powerful solar flare that could cause communication disruptions – and allow people to see the northern lights.

The class X1.5 and X1.1 flares are some of the most powerful kinds possible. It was released on Sunday, and could cause disruption in the coming days.

The Sun is currently in its “solar maximum”, or the most active part of its 11-year cycle. That means that it is more likely to release powerful flares more often.

That has led to a run of displays of the northern lights, as those eruptions from the Sun interact with the Earth’s atmosphere and lead to stunning displays in the sky.

That could happen this time around. Aurora could be visible at relatively low latitudes, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center at the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

They may be visible on New Year’s Eve, experts said – potentially appearing alongside human-made fireworks that evening.

But space weather of this kind can also cause problems with communications systems and other important infrastructure. The eruptions had led to blackouts of radio signals, the agency said.