Stargazing in October: A fistful of comets

Five comets are hitting the astronomical headlines this month. As always, don’t believe all the hype you read – especially on social media – but you should be able to see at least one of these cosmic travellers for yourself, plus a display of shooting stars from the famed Halley’s Comet.

The curtain-raiser for all these events is the least predictable of this month’s sky-sights. In the early morning hours of 8 October, debris from the faint Comet Giacobini–Zinner rains down on the Earth, burning up as shooting stars. Most years, we experience only a drizzle of interplanetary dust; but in 2025 the Earth intercepts some denser streams of particles that the comet shed between 1907 and 1953. As a result, we may be treated to some brilliant meteors speeding outwards from the constellation Draco.

Then look out for this month’s headliner: Comet Lemmon is predicted to be the best comet to grace our skies for a year. While it won’t be as bright as last October’s celestial visitor, Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, Comet Lemmon will be higher in the sky as seen from the latitude of the UK and – weather willing – should be easier to spot.

Astronomers at the Mount Lemmon Observatory in Arizona discovered this small chunk of rock and ice back in January, when it was at about Jupiter’s distance from the Sun. As Comet Lemmon has sped through the inner Solar System, the Sun’s heat has boiled away its icy material, which has billowed out into a large fuzzy ‘head’ and a long glowing tail. The comet will best visible this month as it passes the Earth on its way to a rendezvous with the Sun on 8 November.

As you can see on the star chart, Comet Lemmon starts the month below the Plough, and then moves through Boötes into Serpens, brightening all the time. As it passes closest to the Earth on 21 October, the comet will be visible to the naked eye if you’re away from light pollution.

You should easily be able to photograph it, and the comet will be a glorious sight in binoculars or a small telescope. Comet Lemmon continues to brighten through to the end of the month as it approaches the Sun; but your viewing will be hampered by the increasing light pollution from the waxing Moon.

Meantime, another celestial visitor is coming our way from the opposite direction: as Comet Lemmon speeds in towards the Sun, Comet SWAN is heading outwards from the Sun towards the Earth. By coincidence, they are both visible at the same time, low down in the evening sky.

Comet SWAN was a surprise discovery that only burst on the astronomical scene last month.

In Dnipro, Ukraine, amateur astronomer Vladimir Bezugly was checking out publicly available information from the SOHO spacecraft that constantly monitors the Sun. Its Solar Wind Anisotropies (SWAN) instrument sends back images of the solar atmosphere close to the Sun’s surface, and on one of these pictures Bezugly spotted a fuzzy ball of light – a comet that had swept in all the way from the outer Solar System, but had evaded detection because it was behind the Sun, and hidden in the glare of our local star. It was emulating a tactic used by fighter pilots who would fly from the direction of the Sun when attacking an enemy plane.

A day after its discovery, Comet SWAN passed closest to the Sun, and it’s now heading in our direction. During October, Comet SWAN rises higher in the sky, travelling through the constellations Ophiuchus, Aquila and Aquarius, and reaching maximum brightness as it passes the Earth on 20 October – probably just at the limit of naked eye visibility. Though there’s only a small chance of spotting it with your unaided eye, the comet should show up in photographs and will be an easy target for you to see with binoculars.

The night of 21/22 October is a sweet spot for observing these two cosmic tramps passing our planet, with Comet Lemmon ten times brighter than Comet SWAN. In addition, that night the Earth runs into debris shed by Halley’s Comet, creating a shower of shooting stars that seem to streak out from the constellation Orion. The Orionid meteors are an annual occurrence, but this is a great year for observing them as the Moon is out of the way.

The final comet in the news is known as 3I/ATLAS. Discovered by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) observatory in Chile last July, this comet passes closest to the Sun on 29 October. You’ll need seriously telescopic power to spot this small and faint object, but it has an importance out of proportion. 3I/ATLAS is only the third comet that astronomers have spotted coming from outside our Solar System. Though I don’t believe the online hype about it being a giant alien spacecraft, 3I/ATLAS is certainly an object that’s come from the environs of another star far off in a remote corner of our Galaxy. Some astronomers think its parent star could predate the Sun, and this visitor could be billions of years older than anything in our Solar System, including our planet Earth.

What’s Up

Saturn is the sole planet you’ll see in the early evening sky, but its giant sibling Jupiter is now rising as early as 11pm in the north-east, next to the twin stars of Gemini, Castor and Pollux.

The night sky at around 11pm this month ( Nigel Henbest )

To its right, you’ll find the winter constellations of Taurus, Orion and Auriga now beginning to appear.

The Moon passes Saturn on 5 October, and Jupiter on 13 October. On the early morning of 10 October, the Moon moves in front of the Pleiades (the Seven Sisters) star cluster: for most of us, this occultation will be masked by the bright dawn glow, but it will be well visible from the north of Scotland.

Before dawn, Venus is the brilliant Morning Star, and we’re in for a glorious sight on the morning of 19 October as Venus is joined by a slender crescent Moon.

Diary

5 October: Moon near Saturn

7 October, 4.47am: Full Moon; supermoon

8 October, before dawn: Maximum of Draconid meteor shower

10 October, 6am to 8am: Moon occults the Pleiades

13 October, 7.13pm: Last Quarter Moon near Jupiter

17 October, before dawn: Moon near Regulus

19 October, before dawn: Moon near Venus

20 October: Comet SWAN closest to Earth

21 October, 1.25pm: New Moon; Comet Lemmon closest to Earth; maximum of Orionid meteor shower

26 October, 2am: BST ends; Moon near Regulus

29 October, 4.21pm: First Quarter Moon; Mercury at greatest elongation east