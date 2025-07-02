A giant glowing X and V will appear on the Moon’s surface tonight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two unusual formations will be visible on the Moon on Wednesday night, with a giant X and V appearing on the lunar surface.

The rare celestial event will be observable for around four hours as the Moon approaches its first quarter moon phase, with both letters forming from sunlight hitting crater’s on the Moon’s surface at just the right angle.

The lunar V appears when light illuminates the Ukert crater, while the lunar X is formed from the Bianchini, La Caille and Purbach craters.

open image in gallery The lunar X and lunar V captured on 29 May, 2020 ( Creative Commons )

The lunar X and lunar V will only be observable through a telescope or binoculars pointed at the Moon’s terminator – the line separating its light and dark side.

This line is typically the most interesting part of the Moon for amateur astronomers to observe, as the shadows help to emphasize the topography.

“The lunar surface appears different nearer the terminator because there the Sun is nearer the horizon and therefore causes shadows to become increasingly long,” Nasa’s website explains.

“These shadows make it easier for us to discern structure, giving us depth cues so that the two-dimensional image, when dominated by shadows, appears almost three-dimensional.

“Therefore, as the Moon fades from light to dark, shadows not only tell us the high from the low, but become noticeable for increasingly shorter structures. For example, many craters appear near the terminator because their height makes them easier to discern there.”

The lunar X and lunar V phenomenon will appear from 4:41am on 3 July (11:41pm EDT on 2 July).

open image in gallery The Met Office forecast for 4am on 3 July, 2025 ( Met Office )

The skies over the British Isles are expected to be mostly clear at this time, according to the latest weather forecast from the Met Office, though parts of Wales and the west coast of Ireland will be obscured by cloud.

“The Werner X does not leap out all at once but gradually appears over an interval of two hours and 20 minutes as the Sun rises on the spot,” astronomer David Chapman noted in a paper on the subject.

“Watching this is either excruciatingly slow (if you are in a hurry) or exceedingly quick (if you are attempting to sketch the scene). Remember, the Sun rises about 30 times slower on the Moon.”