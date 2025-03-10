It might be easier to live on the Moon than we thought, scientists say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It might be easier for us to explore and live on the Moon than we previously thought, scientists say.

Ice may be present just below the lunar surface in more parts of the Moon’s polar regions than we realised, according to a new study.

Using that ice and turning it into water is likely to be central to our exploration or even habitation of the Moon. But it has been unclear exactly how much of it there might be.

The likelihood of finding ice is related to the surface temperature on the Moon.

But our measurements of the lunar surface temperature were taken during the Apollo missions in the 1970s – which landed close to the equator, far from where we intend to land when we go back to the Moon. What’s more, on those parts of the Moon, the slope of the surface does not affect the temperature very much.

Now, researchers have used measurements from ChaSTE — a temperature probe experiment on Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander. In 2023, that lander arrived at the edge of the south polar region of the Moon.

They were able to look at both sloped and flat parts of the surface, and found that those bits that are sloped and face away from the Sun might be cool enough to gather ice near the surface. Such places can be found on the Moon – including where Nasa’s upcoming crewed Artemis missions plan to land on the lunar surface.

The findings are reported in a new study, Higher surface temperatures near south polar region of the Moon measured by ChaSTE experiment on-board Chandrayaan-3’, published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment.