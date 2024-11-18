Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

People in the UK will be able to witness the tail end of the annual Leonid meteor shower on Tuesday and Wednesday night, according to the latest forecasts.

The Leonids peaked on Sunday night, however poor weather meant they were hidden behind clouds for most of the UK.

A supermoon full moon was also at its brightest over the weekend, further obstructing the Leonids.

Monday night will remain mostly cloudy, but a break in the weather on Tuesday – together with a waning moon – will offer a final chance to view the celestial spectacle.

The skies will clear even further on Wednesday night, the Met Office has forecast, offering a view of the shooting stars for most of the country.

open image in gallery The Met Office forecasts clear skies for most of the UK on Tuesday and Wednesday night (19-20 November, 2024) ( Met Office )

The Leonid meteor shower will see up to 15 meteors shoot across the sky every hour, according to Nasa, with each space rock reaching speeds of up to 71 kilometres per second (44 miles per second).

“Leonids are also known for their fireballs and Earth-grazer meteors,” the US space agency notes on its website.

“Fireballs are larger explosions of light and colour that can persist longer than an average meteor streak. This is due to the fact that fireballs originate from larger particles of cometary material. Fireballs are also brighter... Earth-grazers are meteors that streak close to the horizon and are known for their long and colourful tails.”

open image in gallery Leonid meteors are seen streaking across the sky over snow-capped Mount Fuji, Japan’s highest mountain ( AP )

The Leonid meteor shower is a result of the Earth passing through the debris cloud of the comet Tempel-Tuttle. The display gets its name from the constellation Leo, from which the shooting stars emanate in the night sky.

The best chance to see the Leonids will be at around midnight, in an area with low light levels of light pollution.

Nasa astronomers also advise hopeful skygazers to allow at least 30 minutes for their eyes to adjust to the darkness in order to see the meteors.

Another chance to witness a major meteor shower will come on 12 December, when the annual Geminids will reach their peak.