Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katy Perry and five other women have been blasted into space on an all-female rocket launch.

Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos’s partner, was also sent to space on board the rocket made by Blue Origin, the Amazon’s founder’s private space company.

open image in gallery ( via REUTERS )

It is the first mission to space entirely crewed by women for more than six decades. The crew was chosen by Sanchez, and also included CBS Mornings presenter Gayle King, former Nasa rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, astronaut and activist Amanda Nguyen and movie producer Kerianne Flynn.

Watched by celebrities including Khloe Kardashian, Oprah and Bezos himself, the six were launched from Blue Origin’s launchpad in West Texas. “I don’t think I realised how emotional it was going to be,” Kardashian said on the company’s live stream.

Oprah visibly wept as her best friend, TV presenter Gayle King, flew at almost 2,000 miles per hour off the Earth and experienced zero gravity. Inside the capsule, the new astronauts could be heard exclaiming at their view of the Moon and the experience of floating around the capsule.

open image in gallery ( via REUTERS )

Just over 10 minutes after they were shot into space, the crew of six landed back down in the desert.

After being met by a ground crew that included Bezos, the six women then left the ship. Perry raised her hands as she left the capsule before kissing the ground.

Sanchez was visibly emotional as she left the capsule. “I don’t think you can describe it. It was, like, quiet, but then also really alive. You look at [the Earth] and you’re like, ‘We’re all in this together.’ We’re so connected. More connected than you realize,” she said. “All these things that divide us but we’re not.”

When asked how she was feeling, Sanchez said: “Complete and utter joy and gratefulness. It makes me want to come back and hug everyone…we’re in this together. I didn’t expect to be this emotional.”

Blue Origin Flight NS-31 is the first launch with an all-female crew since Russian astronaut Valentina Tereshkova's solo space flight in 1963.

The company has sent a range of celebrities – including Bezos himself – into space as part of promotion for what it hopes will eventually become a regular form of commercial space tourism.

More follows