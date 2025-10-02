Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Scientists to get closest look yet at mysterious object as it blasts past Mars

The interstellar object will hurtle within 18 million miles (29 million kilometres) of the Red Planet

Marcia Dunn
Thursday 02 October 2025 11:13 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Glows Green Under Blood Moon

A rare visitor from beyond our solar system, comet 3I/Atlas, is poised to make a dramatic close approach to Mars this Friday, as a fleet of spacecraft trains its sights on the interstellar visitor.

The interstellar object will hurtle within 18 million miles (29 million kilometres) of the Red Planet, marking its nearest pass during its journey through the inner solar system at a staggering speed of 193,000 mph (310,000 kph).

Both of the European Space Agency's satellites orbiting Mars have already begun training their cameras on the comet, which is only the third interstellar object known to have traversed our cosmic neighbourhood.

NASA's satellites and rovers stationed on Mars are also prepared to contribute to the extensive observations.

Discovered in July, the comet poses no threat to Earth or its planetary neighbours. It is expected to reach its closest point to the sun by the end of October.

Throughout November, the ESA's Juice spacecraft, currently en route to Jupiter and its icy moons, will continue to monitor the comet.

This image composed from multiple exposures and provided by NSF's NOIRLab shows a comet streaking across a star field above the International Gemini Observatory on Cerro Pachon, near La Serena, Chile
This image composed from multiple exposures and provided by NSF's NOIRLab shows a comet streaking across a star field above the International Gemini Observatory on Cerro Pachon, near La Serena, Chile (NSF's NoirLab via AP)

Its closest approach to Earth will occur in December, passing at a distance of 167 million miles (269 million kilometres).

Observations by the Hubble Space Telescope suggest the comet's nucleus measures no more than 3.5 miles (5.6 kilometres) across, with NASA indicating it could be as small as 1,444 feet (440 metres).

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in