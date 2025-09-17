Space technology plan to monitor noxious algae on Lough Neagh

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Experts will attempt to improve water quality in Lough Neagh using an advanced space technology monitoring system following the spread of noxious algae.

Blue-green algae returned to Lough Neagh in the centre of Northern Ireland for the third summer in a row this year, with some describing the current situation as the worst they have seen.

A total of £800,000 has been awarded by the UK’s Space Agency’s unlocking space for government programme to develop an operational remote sensing solution that predicts, detects and monitors blue-green algae.

The funding was announced as part of phase 2 of a small business research initiative (SBRI) programme that will run to April 2026.

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir said: “Using space technology to forecast and monitor blue-green algae is part of wider interventions to help improve Lough Neagh water quality.

“This investment moves us from research to real-world solutions, giving our teams earlier, more accurate information and improving our monitoring capability. It shows how innovation and collaboration can deliver practical tools for environmental protection.”

Daera has been using a combined approach of satellite intelligence, in-situ measurements and public health guidance, following concern about the environmental impact of the algae.

Chris McQuire, senior lead for the UK Space Agency’s unlocking space for government programme, said: “Through our unlocking space for government programme, we’re backing cutting-edge solutions that harness the power of satellite technology and Earth observation to protect important natural resources.

“This investment shows how space technology can deliver practical benefits for communities and the environment, whilst also strengthening the UK’s position as a leader in space innovation.

“We’re excited to see how Plastic-i and Newcastle University will advance these promising technologies from research concepts into operational tools that will make a real difference for Lough Neagh.”

Robert Hill, NI Space cluster manager and chairman of Matrix, the region’s space industry panel, said: “Space technology offers a plethora of solutions to many issues not least environmental ones.

“In respect of this small business research initiative and the issue of blue-green algae blooms in Lough Neagh, phase 2 is to be very welcomed.

“Collaborating with the UK Space Agency and Daera and suppliers, Plastic-i and Newcastle University to create a forecasting and decision support platform, alongside sensor and multi-modal Earth observation analytics, will significantly aid in detecting and anticipating emerging environmental issues.

“This is a real-world example of how space-based technologies can be applied meaningfully to support local government and public service provision.”

Newcastle University and Plastic-I have been chosen to develop this monitoring system to improve water quality within the lough.

James Doherty from Plastic-i said: “Bloomcast NI turns world-class science into a practical tool that helps protect communities, ecosystems, and livelihoods around Lough Neagh.

“By combining satellite imagery, drone surveys, and environmental data, we deliver AI-enabled forecasts of blue-green algal blooms.

“These provide government agencies and local stakeholders with the information they need to act earlier and more effectively.

“We are proud to work with Daera, the UK Space Agency, and NI Space to ensure space technology makes a tangible difference on the ground in Northern Ireland.”

Maria-Valasia Peppa from Newcastle University said they would develop a satellite, drone and in-situ sensor-based algae monitoring system for the lough.

She added: “With the recent growing concern around environmental impact, this investment from the UK Space Agency, Daera and SBRI is timely to provide technological solutions to support societal and environmental resilience.”