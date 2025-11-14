Stranded Chinese space station astronauts to return on new crew’s capsule

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chinese astronauts stranded aboard the country’s Tiangong space station after suspected space junk struck their capsule will return to Earth on Friday aboard their replacement crew’s spacecraft, the China’s human spaceflight agency has said.

The three astronauts – Wang Jie, Chen Zhongrui, and Chen Dong – part of the Shenzhou-20 mission were initially expected to make their way back to Earth on 5 November, but a suspected impact from a small piece of space debris on their return spacecraft called off their scheduled departure.

The Shenzhou mission cycles crews of three Chinese astronauts to and from the Tiangong space station for six-month stays, during which they perform several tasks, including repairing damage to the orbiting outpost.

With a replacement crew making up the Shenzhou-21 mission already reaching the Tiangong space station last month, two teams currently remain aboard the orbital outpost.

Now, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) has announced that the three stranded astronauts would land at the Dongfeng Landing Site in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region aboard the Shenzhou-21 spacecraft.

All three astronauts are so far in good health, with preparations underway for their return at the landing site, the space agency said.

Astronauts for China's Shenzhou-20 space mission (L-R) Wang Jie, Chen Dong, and Chen Zhongrui, wave during a departure ceremony ( AFP via Getty Images )

The astronauts were launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China in April and have been in the space station since then.

Their return got delayed once it was found that their return capsule had been struck by suspected space debris.

“The Shenzhou-20 crewed spacecraft is suspected to have been struck by a small piece of orbital debris, and assessment of the impact and associated risks is currently underway,” CMSA said.

It remains unclear whether the Shenzhou-20 spacecraft was hit by debris mid-flight or while it was docked onto Tiangong.

CMSA said on Tuesday that emergency response plans were activated after the crew’s return was postponed.

It appears the agency is following existing protocols, which suggest the Shenzhou-21 spacecraft would be used to transport the stranded crew back to Earth.

The space agency’s latest update also reveals that a Shenzhou-22 spacecraft is being prepared for launch from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi Desert for the return mission.

It would be launched at an appropriate time in the future, the agency said.

Astronauts on the Shenzhou-21, who arrived on November 1, are expected to make their trip back to Earth next year aboard their own spacecraft.

The incident points to the danger posed by space junk to astronauts.

It follows last year’s case of debris from a broken-up Russian satellite, forcing astronauts on the International Space Station to take shelter for nearly an hour.

Initial estimates suggested the destroyed Russian satellite immediately created "over 100 pieces of trackable debris”.

There could be over 200,000 space junk objects between 1-10 centimetres and tens of thousands of debris larger than 10 cm in the narrow region of space crowded by satellites.