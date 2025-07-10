Buck moon 2025: How to see July’s full moon tonight
Latest forecasts from the UK Met Office suggest Friday will offer the best viewing conditions for the UK
July’s full moon will rise over mostly clear skies in the UK on Thursday, offering sky gazers a great opportunity to witness the celestial event.
The full moon, known as the Buck Moon, will officially reach its peak illumination at 9:37 pm BST (4:37 pm EDT), but it will become visible to most observers shortly after sunset.
This year’s Buck Moon is notable for several reasons. It is one of the most distant full moons of 2025, appearing slightly smaller in the sky.
It also coincides with a period of major lunar standstill, meaning the Moon’s path is unusually low in the sky, which can amplify the so-called “Moon illusion” – an optical effect that makes the Moon appear dramatically larger when close to the horizon.
Traditionally, July’s full moon is also known as the Thunder Moon, due to the prevalence of summer storms across North America. While the name doesn’t carry meteorological weight, it highlights the rich folklore associated with lunar cycles.
In China, this month’s full moon is sometimes referred to as the Hungry Ghost Moon.
For the best viewing experience, experts recommend finding a clear vantage point with minimal light pollution and an unobstructed view of the eastern horizon.
Observing the Moon as it rises is often the most visually impressive, when atmospheric distortion gives it a golden or orange hue.
The Buck Moon will remain bright for a day before and after its peak, giving plenty of opportunity to take in the sight – even if clouds partially interrupt it over the coming days.
The latest forecast from the UK Met Office suggests the best day to view it will be on Friday evening, when clear skies are expected across the whole of the British Isles.
