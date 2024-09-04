Support truly

Watch live as Nasa holds a news conference on Wednesday, 4 September, after unexplained noises were heard coming from the Boeing Starliner spacecraft.

The space agency will provide an update ahead of the Boeing's Starliner spacecraft's return to Earth, which is scheduled to undock from the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday.

It is expected to set off at 6:04pm ET (10:04pm GMT) and land on Earth six hours later.

Its crew, NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, will remain on the ISS until early 2025.

Wilmore noticed that there was a “strange noise” coming from the spacecraft's speaker.

“I don’t know what’s making it,” he said.

Speaking to colleagues in mission control on the ground, Wilmore requested that they “scratch their heads and see if they can figure out what’s going on."

Mission control noted that it sounded like a “pulsing noise, almost like a sonar ping”.