Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nasa astronaut Don Pettit aboard the International Space Station has unveiled videos of dazzling auroras captured from the orbiting laboratory.

One of the videos, which he shared recently on X, shows spectacular green lights glowing below the space station as it flies over the southern hemisphere.

“The aurora seen today from the space station while orbit was passing between Australia and Antartica,” Mr Pettit posted on X earlier this week.

Another video he shared on the social media platform this week shows aurora in the form of a “green vaporous turbulence” above Earth as the ISS flies by.

Aurora captured from space station ( Don Pettit/NASA )

Auroras are caused when bursts of charged particles released from the Sun – known as coronal mass ejections or CMEs – interact with the Earth’s magnetic field.

The space weather phenomenon is called aurora australis in the southern hemisphere and aurora borealis in the northern hemisphere.

Aurora lights may be of different colours depending on different molecules in the atmosphere getting charged by the geomagnetic storm.

For instance, oxygen in the form of O₂ gas or as ozone in the upper atmosphere, gives off a fluorescent green hue while nitrogen tends to gives a blue, red, or sometimes pink colour.

Since the Earth’s magnetic field is the strongest at the poles, auroras are seen more distinctly in the skies near the polar regions.

Mr Pettit, 69, is a spaceflight veteran and the oldest astronaut aboard the space station.

He has logged over 370 days in space overall and conducted over 13 hours of spacewalk.

The Nasa astronaut is known for the variety of photographs he takes from the space station, including of space weather phenomena or onboard science experiments, which he regularly shares on X.

On Friday, he shared a timelapse video of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites flying in formation, tracing parallel lines in the sky.

Earlier this month, he posted a short six-second video captured straight below the space station of flashes of upper atmospheric lightning.

These flashes, called Transient Luminous Events (TLE), reveal a range of lightning phenomenon above the Amazon basin.

The clip includes several types of TLE above the South American region, including sprites and blue jets.

Mr Pettit is currently on his fourth ISS mission, serving as a flight engineer.

He arrived at the ISS in September aboard Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft along with two other cosmonauts – Aleksey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner.

The trio are expected to return to Earth later in April.