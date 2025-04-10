Amazon scrubs first launch of space internet satellites

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeff Bezos suffered a setback in his ambition to take on Elon Musk’s Starlink network after Amazon was forced to scrub the first ever launch of its Kuiper internet satellites.

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) had been due to send 27 of Amazon’s first operational Project Kuiper satellites into orbit from Cape Canaveral in Florida, however thick clouds and nearby rain breached launch safety rules.

“It is confirmed that we will not continue with the Amazon Project Kuiper 1 launch activities today,” ULA launch commentator Caleb Weiss said during the livestream. A new date has not yet been set.

Project Kuiper is Amazon’s multi-billion dollar attempt to build a global satellite internet network that could rival SpaceX’s Starlink constellation, which has already deployed more than 6,750 satellites and begun commercial operations in more than 100 countries around the world.

open image in gallery An artist’s impression of Elon Musk’s Starlink in low Earth orbit circling above the LOFAR telescope ( International Astronomical Union )

Amazon has said it plans to launch more than 3,200 Kuiper satellites, having secured more than 80 launches to deploy the initial constellation.

Contracts include ULA, Arianespace, Blue Origin – the space firm founded by Bezos – and even SpaceX.

“We’ve designed some of the most advanced communications satellites ever built, and every launch is an opportunity to add more capacity and coverage to our network,” Rajeev Badyal, vice president of Project Kuiper, said ahead of the latest launch attempt.

“We’ve done extensive testing on the ground to prepare for this first mission, but there are some things you can only learn in flight, and this will be the first time we’ve flown our final satellite design and the first time we’ve deployed so many satellites at once.”

Two prototype Kuiper satellites were successfully launched in October 2023, with Amazon since improving the performance of propulsion systems, processors and inter-satellite links.

Once deployed, the satellites will activate onboard systems and use their electric propulsion systems to ascend to their assigned orbit of 630 kilometres (392 miles).

Amazon workers will then test network connectivity by sending data up to the satellites and back down to terminals on the ground.