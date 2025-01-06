Amazon reveals UK satellite internet plan
US tech giant hopes to deliver mobile phone signal to every square centimetre of the country
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Amazon has revealed plans to provide high-speed broadband and mobile phone signal through a network of internet satellites within the next two years.
In a regulatory filing with Ofcom, first reported by the Sunday Telegraph, the US tech giant outlined its intention to deliver continuous coverage to all parts of the UK, completely eliminating black spots.
Project Kuiper, as it is known, will see Amazon launch thousands of satellites into low Earth orbit to form a constellation similar to SpaceX’s Starlink internet network.
SpaceX has already deployed more than 7,000 Starlink satellites, which deliver high-speed internet to 95 countries around the world.
“The Kuiper System’s broadband communication service will enable reliable Internet connectivity to homes, schools, hospitals, libraries, and government facilities, both at fixed locations and on the move,” Amazon’s Ofcom filing states.
“We will also offer communication services to support disaster relief, humanitarian aid, and peace-keeping missions.
“Further, as innovative technologies continue to emerge, additional spectrum bands will provide critical capacity for Internet of Things and enterprise applications in industries as diverse as agriculture, medicine, finance, retail and transportation.”
Amazon’s Project Kuiper is following a similar pathway to SpaceX’s Starlink by first allowing users to connect to the internet network via small terminals, before allowing customers to connect directly through their smartphone or computing device.
Ofcom has previously said that direct-to-device connections could be available at some point in 2025.
Prototypes of the Project Kuiper satellites have already been sent to space, with the first commercial units expected to launch within the next few months.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments