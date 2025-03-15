Strange aliens could be hiding in gases, scientists say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alien life could be hiding in gases, researchers have said.

We could find extraterrestrial beings in gas on faraway planets that are very unlike our own, according to their new study.

The gases themselves have been relatively neglected as a possible place to search for alien life. But it could actually be relatively easy and quick to examine, the scientists say.

We could even do so by looking at exoplanets using Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope, they said.

The gases themselves are called methyl halides. On Earth, they are usually made by bacteria, fungi, or similar – and they are made up of carbon and hydrogen atoms attached to a halogen atom.

It would not be possible to see them on Earth-like planets, which are too small and dim to see with the Webb telescope. But other worlds, known as Hycean planets, could be possible places to search.

“Unlike an Earth-like planet, where atmospheric noise and telescope limitations make it difficult to detect biosignatures, Hycean planets offer a much clearer signal,” said Eddie Schwieterman, University of California Riverside astrobiologist and paper co-author.

We don’t know what the life forms that would produce such gases would look like – but they might look totally different from anything we’ve seen before

“These microbes, if we found them, would be anaerobic. They’d be adapted to a very different type of environment, and we can’t really conceive of what that looks like, except to say that these gases are a plausible output from their metabolism,” Schwieterman said in a statement.

The work is described in a new article, ‘Examining the Potential for Methyl Halide Accumulation and Detectability in Possible Hycean-type Atmospheres’, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.