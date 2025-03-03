New leasehold flats to be banned – what will it mean for home buyers?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The government is poised to revolutionise homeownership in England and Wales by banning new leasehold flats and making commonhold the default tenure.

The move promises to empower homeowners with greater control over their properties, effectively dismantling a system long criticised for its archaic practices.

Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook heralded the reforms as the "beginning of the end" for the "feudal" leasehold system, which he condemned for subjecting homeowners to "unfair practices and unreasonable costs."

Currently, leasehold ownership allows third-party landlords to own a building's lease, granting them significant decision-making power over the homeowners residing within.

This proposed shift aligns with the government's manifesto commitment to abolish the leasehold system and empower residents with direct control over the management of their buildings.

The transition to commonhold ownership will grant homeowners collective ownership of the freehold, eliminating the intermediary landlord and fostering greater autonomy in building management.

open image in gallery The transition to commonhold ownership will grant homeowners collective ownership of the freehold ( PA Wire )

Homeowners will not have to pay extra costs such as ground rent under the proposed reforms.

A Commonhold White Paper published on Monday states commonhold will be “reinvigorated” through a new legal framework and the sale of new leasehold flats will be prohibited.

Mr Pennycook said: “This Government promised not only to provide immediate relief to leaseholders suffering now but to do what is necessary to bring the feudal leasehold system to an end – and that is precisely what we are doing.

“By taking decisive steps to reinvigorate commonhold and make it the default tenure, we will ensure that it is homeowners, not third-party landlords, who will own the buildings they live in and have a greater say in how their home is managed and the bills they pay.

“These reforms mark the beginning of the end for a system that has seen millions of homeowners subject to unfair practices and unreasonable costs at the hands of their landlords, and build on our Plan for Change commitments to drive up living standards and create a housing system fit for the twenty-first century.”

The Government has also said it is “determined” to make conversion to commonhold easier for existing leaseholders.

A draft Leasehold and Commonhold Reform Bill, which will include the detail of how reformed commonhold will work, will be published later this year, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has said.

Legislation will apply to England and Wales, where there are around five million leasehold homes.